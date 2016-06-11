Chemical turning Oregon drinking water pink, treatment plant says it is safe to drink

Some residents in Oregon are seeing a pink tint in their water on Saturday evening.
According to the Oregon Water treatment plant, the tint comes from a chemical called Potassium Permanganate.
The chemical is used remove iron and hydrogen sulfide in water.
The plant says they are flushing the system and the water is safe to drink.
However, they are advising residents to run their tap water for a few minutes.
