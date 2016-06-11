93-year-old killed after car crosses center line on Telegraph Rd. in Monroe Co.

A 93-year-old woman is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a serious accident in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff says Bertha Cole, 93, of Temperance, was heading south on Telegraph Rd. near 3rd Street in Lasalle Twp. when her car went over the center line.

Ms. Cole’s car then side-swiped a car being driven by Nicole Charles, 20, of Ottawa Lake that was heading north on Telegraph.

Ms. Cole’s car then struck a car being driven by Louisa Goings, 42, of Toledo who was also heading north.

Ms. Cole was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo where she was pronounced dead.

Ms. Goings was taken to Toledo Hospital and is in serious condition.

Ms. Charles was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7715 or 734-240-7557.

