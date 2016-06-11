25 years later, Operation Desert Storm vets finally get together for reunion

There's a special re-union this weekend in Toledo.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the start of Operation Desert Storm.

Members of the 92nd Engineer Battalion are back together.

One of them is Ron Ferguson of Tampa, Florida.

Looking over pictures and newspaper clippings from his time with the 92nd is bringing back vivid memories for Ron.

"We were just young right out of high school just starting life. Ambitious to have a group of guys sharing the same dreams and goals. Good times, obviously scary times."

The re-union was the idea of Toledoan Eric Marsh.

He set up a Facebook page to round up as many guys as possible.

Mr. Marsh heard from 22.

Ten showed up to share their war stories and catch up with what they've been doing over the years.

"It was difficult back then being away from family. My son was born while I was over there. Difficult being away," said Mr. Marsh.

A special video detailed their mission.

The guys were based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.

They were a support unit building roads and helipads in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait.

All are proud of their service to their country and the friendships they made.

"We haven't seen or talked to these guys in 25 years. It's something I always wanted to do. Never got around to doing it and we did. Very happy we did," said Jeff Casale.

The guys in the 92nd hope to make the re-union an annual event.

If you see them around town this weekend, go up, shake their hands and thank them for serving our country.

