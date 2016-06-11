Man wielding three-foot sword arrested at Imagination Station

A man was arrested and charged with inducing panic after police say he waved a sword at people as they were entering Toledo’s Imagination Station on Thursday.

Police say several people called 911 to report that Zacharia Henes was swinging a three foot sword.

When they arrived, police say they found Henes with the sword as well as two other knives.

Mr. Henes was arraigned on Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.