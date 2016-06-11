Weekly play dates connect parents in Toledo area

Mothers looking to connect with other parents in the Glass City, check out the Mother's Center of greater Toledo.

The Mother's Center hosts various play dates around Toledo for mom and children in the area. Play dates take place every Thursday at 10 a.m.

“We usually get together and talk about different things we have questions about, whether it’s potty training or sleep training. Or just sometimes we have a speed friend session. It’s a really great way to get to know everyone around the Toledo area and make those bonds with other mothers,” said MacKenzie Lomsway, head of PR for the Mother's Center.

For more information about the play dates, visit the Mom’s Center of greater Toledo.

