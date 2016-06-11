NASA Glenn Research Center hosts open house

The NASA Glenn Research Center is hosting a free open house at its Plum Brook Station in Sandusky.

The event takes place Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The open house kicks off at the Kalahari Convention Center, where attendees can view space exploration exhibits and talk to NASA scientists.

There will be hands-on activities for kids and a guest appearance by astronaut Sunita Williams.

The tour could take up to three hours, which includes stops to the Space Power and B-2 facilities.

This is the Plum Brook’s first open house since 2008, and is one of several events planned to celebrate NASA Glenn Research Center’s 75th anniversary.

