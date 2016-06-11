NASA Glenn Research Center hosts open house - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NASA Glenn Research Center hosts open house

(Source: NASA) (Source: NASA)
SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

The NASA Glenn Research Center is hosting a free open house at its Plum Brook Station in Sandusky.

The event takes place Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The open house kicks off at the Kalahari Convention Center, where attendees can view space exploration exhibits and talk to NASA scientists.

There will be hands-on activities for kids and a guest appearance by astronaut Sunita Williams.

The tour could take up to three hours, which includes stops to the Space Power and B-2 facilities.

This is the Plum Brook’s first open house since 2008, and is one of several events planned to celebrate NASA Glenn Research Center’s 75th anniversary.

For more information about the open house and other events, click here.

