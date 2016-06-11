Fire destroys vacant home in west Toledo

An early morning fire has destroyed a vacant home in west Toledo.

Crews are investigating what caused a vacant house fire on the 1700 block of Wychwood Street.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say heavy smoke and flames could be seen from blocks away.

Just minutes after fire crews put the flames out, they reignited.

No injuries have been reported.



