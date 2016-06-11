I-75 north of SR 582 in Wood Co reopen after deadly single-car crash

I-75 north of state route 582 is back open after a deadly crash shut down a portion of the highway.

Police say one driver is dead and several other people are injured after a single car crash.

It happened on I-75 north between State Route 582 and I-475.

Ohio State Highway patrol says the crash happened just before 5 A.M. Saturday.

OSHP says that vehicle has been taken away, and crews are working to detour drivers from the area.

The freeway has since reopened.

