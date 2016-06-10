Councilperson, community cautiously optimistic about Southwyck s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Councilperson, community cautiously optimistic about Southwyck sale

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Site of former Southwyck Mall (Source: WTOL) Site of former Southwyck Mall (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A potential deal is in the works for the former Southwyck Mall property.

"It's great to have an offer on the table. So hopefully we'll learn more about what the purchasers are interested in doing with the property. But it's great to have an offer on the table," said at-large council person Sandy Spang.

Under the agreement, the city would sell the land to the unnamed buyer, for $2.8 million. With the option to buy the land back in five years, if no development takes place.

"The city's real interest is moving the property into the hands of someone who can develop it and someone who can create jobs," said Spang.

The property has been vacant for several years, but councilperson Spang hopes this is the deal to change that.

"The part that's most exciting to me, is that there's a potential of 300 jobs. and you know jobs are what it's all about because when people have jobs they can afford to purchase and maintain homes, the pay property taxes and income taxes, which help us to maintain the city," said Spang.

Those who work in the area are also excited because it's been an eyesore for so long.

Though they still want to make sure the right business goes in and utilizes the full space.

"It's been a big problem for a lot of years. I think if they do the right thing it could have a real positive effect on that whole neighborhood. But just putting anything in there I don't know if that's necessarily the right thing," said Scott Ciolek, real estate attorney.

Council will learn more about the deal at their meeting on Tuesday.

Council must approve the agreement before the deal moves forward.

