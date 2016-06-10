Maumee man remembers surprise skate with 'Mr. Hockey'

Gordie Howe, who won four Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings, was 88 when he died on Friday and called Sylvania home.

John Kolbow has a man cave in Maumee.

He's a big Wings fan and maybe the biggest Gordie fan in the area.

His walls are covered with Wings memorabilia.

But the centerpiece is a stick autographed by Gordie.

John used it in a pick-up game he played against the man they call 'Mr. Hockey.'

"And we were so excited to meet him. And he was very nice to us throughout the skate. Still had the skills. Still could do whatever he wanted," said John.

John's brush with fame came in the early morning hours at the BGSU Ice Arena in 1994.

Gordie's son Murray and some other guys met there for a weekly skate.

During one session, Murray surprised the guys with a visit from his Hall of Fame dad.

Gordie brought his own hockey gear.

"The buzzing from all the friends I skate with was 'That's Gordie. That's Murray's dad.' We were just like little kids.'"

The biggest kid was John.

He remembers tuning in 'Hockey Night in Canada' on Channel 9 in Windsor to watch his childhood hero.

Now John was on the ice with him.

"The man was a strong person but when he was on the ice he was so gracious. We enjoyed our time with him," said John.

It's an understatement to say John Kolbow is saddened by the loss of Gordie Howe, who lived in the final years of his life in Sylvania with Murray.

He'll never forget that Sunday he and his slow puck gang met a legend.

"I'll always remember and cherish that I was able to skate with Mr. Hockey."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.