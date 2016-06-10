Two fans injured after debris flies into stands at Toledo Speedway

Torsion bar which was part of the debris that flew into the stands after a crash (Source: WTOL)

Two fans were injured at Toledo Speedway on Friday night after debris flew off a car and into the stands.

Both of the injured men were taken to the hospital but both are expected to be okay.

One of the men is a former race car driver.

