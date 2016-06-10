West Toledo bar fight ends with several people arrested

Seven people are facing charges after a bar brawl in west Toledo early on Friday morning.

The fight happened at Mylers on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd.

Police say the brawl started outside the bar when one patron decided to urinate on the front of the building. Other patrons didn't appreciate that and that's when the fists started swinging.

A broken front window is the only evidence of the overnight brawl.

However, seven people are now facing several charges including some felonies.

Those arrested include Esteban Camejo, Marissa Cantu, Jasmine Lopez and Monica Patrick.

"Whenever you have alcohol being consumed there's potential for problems. This particular bar is no exception to that however we generally don't have problems with this bar,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Dept.

Patrons at the bar on Friday agree with police that there are usually no problems at the bar.

"It’s real laid back. Everybody is friendly; a real fun time,” said Mylers patron, John Billups.

But early on Friday morning several officers were able to respond within minutes after this quiet bar turned chaotic.

"They are going to have to pay for what they did their one night of fun and drinking turned out not to be a good decision for them,” said Lt. Heffernan.

