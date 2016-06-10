West Toledo bar fight ends with several people arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

West Toledo bar fight ends with several people arrested

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Seven people are facing charges after a bar brawl in west Toledo early on Friday morning.

The fight happened at Mylers on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. 

Police say the brawl started outside the bar when one patron decided to urinate on the front of the building. Other patrons didn't appreciate that and that's when the fists started swinging.

A broken front window is the only evidence of the overnight brawl.

However, seven people are now facing several charges including some felonies.

Those arrested include Esteban Camejo, Marissa Cantu, Jasmine Lopez and Monica Patrick.

"Whenever you have alcohol being consumed there's potential for problems.  This particular bar is no exception to that however we generally don't have problems with this bar,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Dept.

Patrons at the bar on Friday agree with police that there are usually no problems at the bar.

"It’s real laid back. Everybody is friendly; a real fun time,” said Mylers patron, John Billups.

But early on Friday morning several officers were able to respond within minutes after this quiet bar turned chaotic.

"They are going to have to pay for what they did their one night of fun and drinking turned out not to be a good decision for them,” said Lt. Heffernan.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly