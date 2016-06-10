New Fremont sleep center able to perform sleep studies on people of all ages

Northwest Ohio residents who need help with their sleep patterns have a new place to go for treatment.



The ProMedica Sleep Center in Fremont has a new home with comfortable modernized rooms and the new ability to study the sleep cycle of infants.



The new center is located at the ProMedica Fremont Memorial Hospital,



It features four hotel quality rooms with private bathrooms to study the sleep cycles of patients with Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome and Narcolepsy.



The new center also has the ability to study 2 - 4 year old children in a specially designed crib.



Heather Sheehy, System Director of ProMedica Sleep Centers says there are many people in our region who could benefit from taking place in a sleep study.



"You might not be the one that thinks you have the problem, maybe it's your bed partner who thinks you have a problem because you are keeping them awake, causing them to have a problem," said Sheehy.



The Fremont Sleep Center performs sleep tests seven days a week, and accommodates any work shift.



They also are now offering a sleep clinic on Wednesdays with sleep specialists on site to answer any questions about treatment options.

