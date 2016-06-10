Vacant warehouse space in Tiffin becomes new restaurant, bookstore

The Wall Street Pub and Grille, along with the new Tiffin University bookstore, are now open in a previously vacant warehouse on the edge of campus.

It's located at the corner of Wall and Miami, and features a fresh menu and locally brewed beer on tap.

The restaurant and bookstore will add to campus life, but was also built to be a destination on campus for the community.

"It's one of the things that I think our institution has done very well, Tiffin University has always been a part of the local community," said Tiffin University President Dr. Lillian Schumacher. "And so, we are always very welcoming of our residents of Seneca County. So, yes indeed, this is not only for our campus constituents, but for our community, and that is important to us."

A banquet hall attached to the new restaurant was also dedicated Sunday. It is named after former TU President Paul Marion and his wife Susan.

