Tiffin University welcomes first female president - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin University welcomes first female president

Dr. Lillian Schumacher, President of Tiffin University (Source: WTOL) Dr. Lillian Schumacher, President of Tiffin University (Source: WTOL)
. -

The community of Tiffin is welcoming the new head of higher education to the city.

Earlier this week, Tiffin University announced their sixth university president, and the first woman president.

Dr. Lillian Schumacher is a familiar face on campus.

Dr. Schumacher has been with Tiffin University for 5 and a half years, and knows the university's strength is in its core competency of recruiting students.

"We pride ourselves on the fact that we really create work-ready students. We want students to graduate with not only the theoretical background, but the ability to be able to hit the ground running in the workforce." said Schumacher.

And she believes for the university to continue to thrive; the school must grow slowly, while retaining local northwest Ohio students and bringing in others from around the country.

"We have to do more and more to make sure that we are retaining those students," said Schumacher. "And a big part of that has to do with what they are experience is at the college campus."

Schumacher was actually prepared to leave the university 6 months ago when the president position became vacant.

And her love of this area and the city made the decision of staying an easy one.

"This community is just a wonderful place to be and to raise a family, and it is a great community to be a part of."

Dr. Schumacher grew up in the Pittsburgh area.

She is a graduate of Bowling Green State University where she earned two Masters Degrees and a Doctorate.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly