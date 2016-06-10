Tiffin University welcomes first female president

The community of Tiffin is welcoming the new head of higher education to the city.

Earlier this week, Tiffin University announced their sixth university president, and the first woman president.

Dr. Lillian Schumacher is a familiar face on campus.

Dr. Schumacher has been with Tiffin University for 5 and a half years, and knows the university's strength is in its core competency of recruiting students.

"We pride ourselves on the fact that we really create work-ready students. We want students to graduate with not only the theoretical background, but the ability to be able to hit the ground running in the workforce." said Schumacher.

And she believes for the university to continue to thrive; the school must grow slowly, while retaining local northwest Ohio students and bringing in others from around the country.

"We have to do more and more to make sure that we are retaining those students," said Schumacher. "And a big part of that has to do with what they are experience is at the college campus."

Schumacher was actually prepared to leave the university 6 months ago when the president position became vacant.

And her love of this area and the city made the decision of staying an easy one.

"This community is just a wonderful place to be and to raise a family, and it is a great community to be a part of."

Dr. Schumacher grew up in the Pittsburgh area.

She is a graduate of Bowling Green State University where she earned two Masters Degrees and a Doctorate.

