Monroe to reopen in downtown Toledo following pavement repairs

Monroe and 15th Streets in downtown Toledo will open Saturday morning after repairs were made following a water main break.

The break happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Monroe Street.

Crews tell WTOL 11 the water main was constructed back in 1874, and this is the first problem the city has ever had with the main.

When the 100-year-old main broke, it blocked off Monroe Street between 14th and 17th Streets.

Pavement restoration work was completed by Friday afternoon and will cure overnight. The Division of Streets, Bridges & Harbor will pull the barrels Saturday morning, opening up all lanes on Monroe Street.

A boil advisory was issued when the break initially happened, but that has since expired.

