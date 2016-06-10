Free YMCA swimming program aims to keep kids safe around the water

The YMCA is working to give kids access to the lifesaving skills they need as they take advantage of the good weather this year (Source: WTOL)

Northwest Ohio only has a handful of months of good swimming weather each year but we're surrounded by lakes, rivers and pools.

That makes it even more important that kids know how to be safe around the water.

The YMCA is working to give kids access to the lifesaving skills they need as they take advantage of the good weather this year.

YMCA SPLASH is a free program designed to give children the basic swimming skills and safety education they need for the summer months.

The four-day program will run from June 13th to the 16th.

Classes will last about 30 minutes and each day will focus on different aspects of water education.

"There's a lot of water parks, we've got Lake Erie. We've got lakes and streams and ponds. It's so important to know how to be safe around the water. Being safe is first, learning to swim is next," said Kathy LaFountain, the Aquatics Director at the West Toledo YMCA.

The course in open to children ages three to twelve.

Ages three to five will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian in the water.

Six area YMCA branches are participating and classes are filling up.

The program is free and open to the community.

Click here to sign up for the SPLASH program.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.