Free YMCA swimming program aims to keep kids safe around the wat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Free YMCA swimming program aims to keep kids safe around the water

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The YMCA is working to give kids access to the lifesaving skills they need as they take advantage of the good weather this year (Source: WTOL) The YMCA is working to give kids access to the lifesaving skills they need as they take advantage of the good weather this year (Source: WTOL)

Northwest Ohio only has a handful of months of good swimming weather each year but we're surrounded by lakes, rivers and pools.

That makes it even more important that kids know how to be safe around the water.

The YMCA is working to give kids access to the lifesaving skills they need as they take advantage of the good weather this year.

YMCA SPLASH is a free program designed to give children the basic swimming skills and safety education they need for the summer months.

The four-day program will run from June 13th to the 16th.

Classes will last about 30 minutes and each day will focus on different aspects of water education.

"There's a lot of water parks, we've got Lake Erie. We've got lakes and streams and ponds. It's so important to know how to be safe around the water. Being safe is first, learning to swim is next," said Kathy LaFountain, the Aquatics Director at the West Toledo YMCA.

The course in open to children ages three to twelve.

Ages three to five will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian in the water.

Six area YMCA branches are participating and classes are filling up.

The program is free and open to the community.

Click here to sign up for the SPLASH program.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly