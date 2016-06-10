Lourdes names Ohio native as university's 10th president

There is new leadership at Lourdes University.

The university named its tenth president this week.

Dr. Mary Ann Gawelek was previously the Provost and Dean of the Faculty at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA.

She was among eleven candidates for the position before being chosen by the University, its sponsor the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania and the institution’s Board of Trustees.

Before accepting the position at Lourdes, Dr. Gawelek was a professor of psychology as well as Provost and Dean of Faculty at Seton Hill.

Before Seton Hill, Dr. Gawelek was Dean for Counseling Psychology and Clinical Education at the Graduate School of Arts and Social Sciences at Lesley College in Cambridge, MA.

In a statement, Dr. Gawelek says she is looking forward to working at Lourdes.

“As an Ohio native I have long been aware of Lourdes University,” said Dr. Gawelek. “I am drawn to a university that seeks to develop graduates who are thoughtful, critical and imaginative problem solvers, committed to service and ethical leadership.”

Dr. Gawelek’s first day as president will be July 1 with an inauguration happening during the 2016-2017 school year.

