Toledo dad arrested for bringing kids with his to buy heroin

A Toledo dad faced a judge Friday after police say he took his kids with him to buy heroin.

Police arrested 23-year-old Brian Wright Thursday night. They say he went searching for heroin and took his two kids along for the ride. According to the police report, Wright say had two small baggies of heroin in his wallet when he was taken into custody.

In court, Wright was ordered to pay a fine and attend drug rehab.

