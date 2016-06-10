BGSU hosts 15th annual NW Ohio Autism Summit

The statistics on autism are staggering, with one in 68 children having an autism spectrum disorder in the United States. That's roughly 3.5 million kids.

On Friday, the 15th annual Northwest Ohio Autism Summit was held at Bowling Green State University. Its goal; to educate those affected by autism and help families cope with it.

The event was hosted by BGSU's College of Education and Human Development and the Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence (OCAL).

The 2016 Summit featured talks ranging from literacy to behavior from a variety of experts in the field.

"There's a huge gap in what happens in research, I'm a researcher, so I do research with young children with autism, but it's hard for me as a researcher to get that information to people who need it and can use it, and this is one way to do that," said Alicia Mrachko, assistant professor at BGSU.

"Social skills and how to teach children on the spectrum of those skills, so that piece of it is a really big part of the puzzle for us as a family. So, coming to events like the summit helps us to put those pieces together," said Tabatha Titus, a parent of a child with autism.

The autism summit is a yearly event. Find more information here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.