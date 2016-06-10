Hockey legend Gordie Howe dies at 88

Hockey Hall of Fame hockey player Gordie Howe is seen at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, in this April 10, 2007 file photo. (Source: AP/Carlos Osorio)

Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe passed away Friday at the age of 88.

The man known as "Mr. Hockey" and considered by many to be the greatest player ever, most recently lived in Sylvania, Ohio with his youngest son, ProMedica doctor Murray Howe.

On the ice, Gordie Howe was tough and physical but off the ice he was a kind and gentle man.

In the years that Gordie lived in Sylvania, it wasn’t uncommon to see him around town, even playing hockey in pickup games.

Gordie Howe truly earned his nickname. He was the only player to play professionally for five decades, from the 1940s to the 1980s, and played more career games (1,767 to be exact) than anyone in NHL history. Most of his career was spent with the Detroit Red Wings. After leaving Detroit, he played for six seasons in the World Hockey Association. His last season in the NHL was 1979-80 with the Hartford Whalers. Howe was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1972. He is a four-time Stanley Cup winner, won the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player six times, and appeared in the NFL All-Star Game 23 times. When he retired at 52, he did so as the league's all-time career points leader with 1,850. He now sits fourth behind Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Jaromir Jagr.

Local Walleye player Evan Rankin shared with WTOL 11 his favorite memory of Howe.

"Gordie Howe, he was the first autograph I ever got in my entire life. Back in Kalamazoo at the K-Wings arena he came in for, I don't know, an appearance, I don't know if it was a hockey camp or whatever, but he was there for one of the games or something, and he signed a Red Wings puck for me and I still have it to this day," said Rankin.

A stem cell treatment initiative in his name was also recently announced through a partnership with ProMedica and a California-based research company.

Several who knew Howe have given their condolences online:

Thoughts and prayers to the Howe family as Gordie Howe passes away at the age of 88. #9RIP pic.twitter.com/i9KRzXRgwV — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 10, 2016

A legend like Gordie Howe transcends the sport of hockey. Thank you @MudHens for this tribute to Mr. Hockey. #9RIP pic.twitter.com/sd6W3twhan — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) June 10, 2016

We are saddened to hear of Gordie Howe’s passing. His legacy lives on in the Gordie Howe Initiative. https://t.co/ARpnig8ReO — ProMedica (@ProMedicaHealth) June 10, 2016

Rest in peace, Mr. Hockey. Thank you for your impact on hockey in North America and around the world. #9RIP pic.twitter.com/gJnVPu2cGa — USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 10, 2016

The Hockey Hall of Fame is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordie Howe. Mr. Hockey was a true legend. pic.twitter.com/jIWj6tKR8h — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 10, 2016

President Obama also made a statement on the passing of Howe:

"The list of hockey players who suited up in six different decades, including returning to the ice after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, is a short one: it starts and ends with Gordie Howe. But the list of kids who skated around the pond until dark, picturing themselves passing, scoring, and enforcing like Howe, dreaming of hoisting the Stanley Cup like him – that one comprises too many to count. Howe’s productivity, perseverance, and humility personified his adopted hometown of Detroit, to which he brought four championships and which he represented as an All-Star more than 20 times. The greatest players define their game for a generation; over more than half a century on the ice, Mr. Hockey defined it for a lifetime. Michelle and I send our condolences to his sons and daughter, his family, and his loyal fans from Hockeytown to Hartford to Houston and across North America. Howe had recently celebrated his 88th birthday in front of a sold out crowd at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit."

Howe suffered a stroke in 2014, but his son says he had a dramatic turnaround after receiving a stem cell treatment.

“He literally went from being recommended for hospice; having a couple of years to live, to being back on his feet and being able to go out every day,” said Dr. Murray Howe.

Having such a positive experience with stem cell treatment, the Howe family partnered with ProMedica and the San Diego-based stem cell research company Stemedica to create The Gordie Howe Initiative. The three-year clinical trial is set to begin in the fall.

After hearing of Howe's passing ProMedica released this statement:

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Gordie Howe, a larger than life legend in hockey who dedicated his last days to supporting clinical research to help find a solution to traumatic brain injury through the Gordie Howe Initiative. Outside of the hockey rink, Gordie was a life-long advocate of healthy lifestyles and physical activity, and recently received the Vern Seefeldt Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan Governor’s Council of Physical Fitness, Health and Sports, and the Michigan Fitness Foundation. He was an inspiration to us all as an innovator in hockey and as a leader in finding innovative treatments for devastating neurological conditions like traumatic brain injury. ProMedica has been honored to have partnered with Gordie on multiple projects through the years including the Gordie Howe Initiative. Our thoughts are with the Howe family at this time."

When The Gordie Howe Initiative was announced back in May, the legend's son told WTOL 11 that it was just another legacy for his father.

“This is kind of right up his alley, and yes, he is really thrilled to be a part of it,” said Murray Howe.

Howe also suffered from dementia.

