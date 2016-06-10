FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Mile stretch of Central Ave. reopens

Central Avenue between Holland-Sylvania and McCord Road was closed in both directions for a short time Friday morning due to a downed utility pole at the I-475 ramp.

Toledo Edison says a construction worker hit the pole. They say there were now live wires and no power outages due to the downed pole.

Tune into WTOL 11 every morning for more First Alert Traffic updates.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.