GUEST EDITORIAL: Study finds Toledo Public Library provides four times the benefits

Hello, I'm Jason Kucsma, Deputy Director of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. 

I want to share the results of a recent study that was conducted for the Library by Dr. Howard Fleeter, a noted economist from Columbus, Ohio. The study found that in 2015 the Library provided almost $4 in benefits for every $1 it spends. That's right: the Library provides nearly $4 in benefits for every $1 taxpayers invest in the Library. The benefits include the circulation of print and digital books, films and music, as well as the use of the library's computers, meeting rooms and Wi-Fi, and 200,000 individuals attended programs presented by the Library.

Strong libraries build strong communities, and we are committed to continue evolving Library services to best meet the needs of the many and diverse communities we serve and be a catalyst for positive change in all corners of Toledo and Lucas County. We are committed to growing futures, creating opportunity, and transforming lives. 

I hope that the next time you drive by your neighborhood library you will take great pride that your Library provides nearly $4 in benefits for every dollar of tax funds it receives.

