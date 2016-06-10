Crash ends with one motorcyclist dead, another arrested

A motorcycle crash in Sylvania Township early Friday morning left one man dead and another was arrested.

It happened on Reynolds Road in front of Mountain Man Ski Shop, just south of Central Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Devair Filgueiras Jr. of Sylvania, and another motorcyclist, Jacob Walkowiha, were traveling northbound on Reynolds Rd at a high rate of speed when Filgueiras hit a curve in the roadway and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walkowiha, was given a sobriety test and arrested for driving under the influence. He was released to another person who took responsibility for him.

