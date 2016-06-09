Dozens gather to remember teen who died in elevator shaft

Family and friends came together to remember a Whitmer High School student after his unexpected death.



Josh Sorrell, 16, fell down an elevator shaft of a vacant building Wednesday night. He died early Thursday morning.



Classmates held a vigil to remember the teen Thursday night.

Teen dies after falling down elevator shaft

The vigil was an emotional time, filled with hugs and tears as everyone took a moment to remember a life gone too soon. It included a balloon send off, candles, and a memorial. Students also joined together to play a game of soccer to remember Josh.

The teen was a player on Whitmer's soccer team.



WTOL 11 spoke to a good friend of Josh, who says he had a lot of friends, always had a smile, and had a great sense of humor.



To help the family pay for the funeral, students are collecting donations.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.