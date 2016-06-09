Rossford residents have mixed reactions about new development - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford residents have mixed reactions about new development

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

There are mixed reactions on a new development that’s headed to Rossford.

The 20-acre site will include restaurants, retail, a hotel and entertainment.

Although some people who live in the area are against the project, others, along with city leaders, are excited about it.  

"It'll be good,” said Teresa Brailsford. “It's going to be good for the economy, and it's going to be good for Rossford. And good for Toledo.”

Brailsford has lived on the street for 24 years. Her neighbor Pam Beadle-St. Claire has lived on the street for eight years.

Both agree this development will create a nice boost in Rossford.

"Having something at the end - it's nice,” said Beadle-St. Clare. “Hopefully, it'll raise the economy, and maybe I can get a part-time job. So I'm in favor of it.”

The 20-acre lot will be tucked behind residential areas with the Ohio Department of Transportation building a new street to access the site.

The development will cost between $75-85 million and will be funded by private investors.

But not everyone is thrilled.

"One of Rossford's ideas of making money, because they need the taxes and stuff to keep up their streets and whatever, but I'm not happy about it,” said David Nevins.

David Nevins has lived in the area for 10 years.

He says he's been misled about the project, and it will cause his home value to continue to depreciate.

"Politicians looking out for politicians I think,” he said.

Despite the mixed reaction, construction is scheduled to start in 2017.

