Toledo officials to crack down on lead paint

Officials with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department want to hold property owners responsible for removing lead paint from old buildings.

The move is currently just a proposal and comes as Governor John Kasich OKs a lead-water overhaul to speedup alerts.

But the health department is working with other city leaders to put an ordinance on the books that would hold landlords and other building owners accountable for removing the dangerous paint before they lease or sell.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.