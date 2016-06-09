Ohio governor OKs lead-water overhaul, speeding up alerts

Ohio's governor has signed off on requiring public water systems to alert residents within two days after lead is found at the tap.

The new rule is a key part of an overhaul rolled out by the administration of Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) to change how the state and its cities deal with lead in drinking water.

Kasich put his signature on the new law Thursday.

The two-day notification is a major switch from current federal rules that give water plants 60 days to notify all residents.

The measure also calls for speeding up the process of testing for lead in drinking water.

State officials proposed the new rules in March after residents in the northeastern Ohio village of Sebring weren't told for months about lead-tainted water detected last summer.

