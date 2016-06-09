Whitehouse Cherry Fest offers fun for the whole family - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Whitehouse Cherry Fest offers fun for the whole family

(Source: Anthony Wayne Regional Chamber of Commerce) (Source: Anthony Wayne Regional Chamber of Commerce)
WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

Are you ready for some cherry pie? The 34th annual Cherry Fest kicked off in Whitehouse Thursday.

Team Rock, featured on America’s Got Talent, is the festival’s main event. The show includes extreme martial arts, gymnastics and comedy.

The group has a show every night through Saturday.

Festival Dates and Time:

  • Thursday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to midnight
  • Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to midnight

The event also features plenty of food vendors, rides, the “Eyes of Freedom” memorial and a cherry pie eating contest.

On Saturday, the parade takes place at 1 p.m., with Leroy Ryerson, a lifelong Whitehouse resident, as grand marshal.

The festival ends that night with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:17:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly