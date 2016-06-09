Whitehouse Cherry Fest offers fun for the whole family

Are you ready for some cherry pie? The 34th annual Cherry Fest kicked off in Whitehouse Thursday.

Team Rock, featured on America’s Got Talent, is the festival’s main event. The show includes extreme martial arts, gymnastics and comedy.

The group has a show every night through Saturday.

Festival Dates and Time:

Thursday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to midnight

The event also features plenty of food vendors, rides, the “Eyes of Freedom” memorial and a cherry pie eating contest.

On Saturday, the parade takes place at 1 p.m., with Leroy Ryerson, a lifelong Whitehouse resident, as grand marshal.

The festival ends that night with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

