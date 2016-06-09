Toledoans react to possible new park in the Marina District

Developers have come and gone over the last twenty years with retail, residential and entertainment plans for the 69-acre Marina District.



Forget about all that - A Metropark is in east Toledo's future.



It was a busy Thursday night at Zia's at the Docks in east Toledo. Word is spreading the district could soon be a Metropark.



"I think it's wonderful. Toledo has so much more to offer now. I am really proud to live around here," said diner Judy Pittman.



The park could also be a big business boost for restaurants at the Docks. Customers would be attracted to dine in a part of town they rarely visit.



"I think it's a great idea that's going to bring people down to this end of Toledo rather than having a vacant lot sitting there. Got to get more foot traffic in this area" according to Zia's manager Marc Maluso.



ProMedica plans to purchase the land for just under four million dollars from the Chinese firm dashing Pacific then re-sell it to the Metropark system.



The city council must sign off on the deal.



"We need something like Central Park in New York city. Maybe we'll get there. Horses too," said Wendy Odesky-Reichel.



Riverside Drive through the district is nicknamed 'the road to nowhere.'



But east Toledoans who hang out here in their cars look forward to having a new park.



"Because not enough parks in Toledo. I'll bring my grandkids," said Mary Sprow.



The city council will vote on the deal before the end of the month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.