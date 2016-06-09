City of Toledo signs agreement to sell Southwyck property

A City of Toledo spokesperson says the city has signed an agreement to sell the old Southwyck property for $2.8 million.

The name of the buyer is not being released at this time.

It's been seven years since the Southwyck Mall along Reynolds Road closed its doors, leaving the property vacant.

If the new development does not happen, the city would have the option to buy the property back in 5 years for $2.5 million.

The deal will now go before city council for approval.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.