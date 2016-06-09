Central Catholic Irish looking to pick up where they left off

After finishing last season as the Division III state runner-up and boasting a 12-3 overall record, the Central Catholic Fighting Irish are looking to pick up right where they left off.



And even though they have some big roles to fill, and will have a younger team this year, some of the returning seniors are confident in their hard work and dedication to boost them to another successful season come this fall.



“Hard work and dedication," said senior DE James Hudson. "We’re going to have to come out here every day and push each other and compete and make each other better.”



And they’re looking at this season with one common goal.



“My focus coming into this year is just get back to Ohio State, and that’s what, we all want that same thing because we don’t want that feeling again of losing the state championship," Hudson said.



“Our focus is just win it out this year, getting back to states obviously, but, you know, coming together as a team, and, you know, winning a TRAC Championship, and proving a point that we still got it," said senior RB Michael Warren.



And head coach Greg Dempsey will be turning to the leadership of seniors and other returning starters.



“When your best players are your best examples, you're going to have a lot of chance to get things going," Dempsey said. "I think as a whole when it comes to leadership, you’re only as good as your senior class as a whole, those are the guys that are going to drive the ship and steer what the attitude of everybody else is. And that's them and that's part of the responsibility that you get with the guys in their position.”



As for the open positions left by graduation, coach says he’s looking to see how the summer progresses before making a decision.



“It’s competition out here every day and that’s the exact environment that we want, especially this time of the year," he said.



And the seniors say they're looking forward to leaving it all out on the field for their final season in a Central Catholic uniform.



"What I'm looking forward to the most is just coming out here and playing with my brothers," Hudson said. "Playing with my family and just holding up the trophy in December."



"I just want to dedicate this season to our coach that's passed, Tom Santoro, and just win out this season," Warren said.

