Former Toledo mayors react to Marina District plan

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Development of the 69-acre parcel of land known as the Marina District has been discussed for twenty years.

Two former Toledo mayors say they support the announcement made Thursday by ProMedica to turn the land into a new Metropark.

Carty Finkbeiner originally worked with developers Frank Kass and Larry Dillin on the district.

Mike Bell sold the land to the Chinese firm Dashing Pacific for nearly four million dollars.

Burt there was a stipulation: the city had the right to buy the district back if it went undeveloped. That's what's happening now.

ProMedica purchased the land, then re-sells it to the Metroparks for a new park in the East Toledo district. But the city council must sign off on the deal.

All along, the hope was a Marina District would feature retail, residential and commercial development, creating a new tax base for Toledo.

Bell supports the park plan.

"You may not get the tax base from the land itself. But the other portion of it is if you get enough quality of life maybe you'll bring people in who will add to the tax base," he said.

Finkbeiner encourages the city council to approve the sale to ProMedica but with one stipulation:

"Keep the option open of incorporating in with some of the greenery of the Metropark the opportunity for housing and commercial development," he said.

The council is expected to act on the deal by the end of the month.

