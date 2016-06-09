Witness in Chelsea Bruck case comes forward

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a witness in the Chelsea Bruck murder investigation has come forward.

Chelsea went missing back in October of 2014, after attending a large Halloween on Post Road in Frenchtown Township. Her remains were then discovered nearly six months later in April of 2015 in a wooded lot on Briar Hill Road in Ash Township. Police have been investigating the young woman's death ever since.

Throughout the investigation, the Sheriff's Office has interviewed several witnesses Chelsea may have interacted with at the party. Many have been helpful in providing information.

On June 9, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying one particular party attendee, who they believe may have additional information that could help detectives in the investigation.

Read more about the investigation here.

