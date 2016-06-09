Witness in Chelsea Bruck case comes forward

Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired. But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged. "If that season was fl...More >>
Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired. But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged. "If that season was fl...More >>
The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.More >>
The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.More >>
"It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."More >>
"It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."More >>
The new clinic site, St. Charles Borromeo Church at 1842 Airport Highway, will target the 43609 zip code and south Toledo area.More >>
The new clinic site, St. Charles Borromeo Church at 1842 Airport Highway, will target the 43609 zip code and south Toledo area.More >>
Episode 11 -- Chelsea and Chris are on Spring Break but don't worry, Ida fills in and owns this episode! We talk a chilly spring, weather impacts on our traffic, plus Ida shares her Disney internship stories. Enjoy! Subscribe to 'Off The Radar' Now: Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7 Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJzMore >>
Episode 11 -- Chelsea and Chris are on Spring Break but don't worry, Ida fills in and owns this episode! We talk a chilly spring, weather impacts on our traffic, plus Ida shares her Disney internship stories. Enjoy! Subscribe to 'Off The Radar' Now: Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7 Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJzMore >>