Witness in Chelsea Bruck case comes forward - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Witness in Chelsea Bruck case comes forward

Chelsea Bruck (Source: Bruck Family) Chelsea Bruck (Source: Bruck Family)
(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a witness in the Chelsea Bruck murder investigation has come forward.

Chelsea went missing back in October of 2014, after attending a large Halloween on Post Road in Frenchtown Township. Her remains were then discovered nearly six months later in April of 2015 in a wooded lot on Briar Hill Road in Ash Township. Police have been investigating the young woman's death ever since. 

Throughout the investigation, the Sheriff's Office has interviewed several witnesses Chelsea may have interacted with at the party. Many have been helpful in providing information. 

On June 9, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying one particular party attendee, who they believe may have additional information that could help detectives in the investigation. 

Read more about the investigation here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:17:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly