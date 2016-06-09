Mother accused of telling daughter to lie about shooting takes plea deal

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo mother is sentenced to 2 years in prison after telling her daughter to lie about how she was shot.

Mecca Canty, 21, appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Police say her 6-year-old daughter reported she was helping her mom take out the trash when she was hit in a drive-by, but it was later revealed she had shot herself in the leg after finding a loaded gun in the home.

Prosecutors say after the child shot herself, Canty dropped her off with her grandmother and she was not taken to the hospital for 2 hours.

The truth came out after a phone call Canty made while in jail when she was recorded telling a friend that her six-year-old daughter actually shot herself inside the house.

Before she was sentenced, Canty said, "I want to apologize for my behavior to the courts and to my mom. I'm sorry."

But, the honorable Ian English said the apology could not wipe away the crime.

"In this case, the appropriate sentence would be prison time," English said.

"This was clearly a case of someone in possession of a fire arm. Her child got a hold of it, injures herself, and then she stages a crime scene and does everything she can to avoid police protection, as opposed to getting her child the medical attention she needed," said Frank Spryszak, prosecuting attorney.

Canty previously pleaded guilty with an Alford plea to child endangerment after police say she did not act as a mother to help her daughter after she was shot.

At that court appearance, Spryszak said, "I believe that the defendant in this case told police there was a drive by shooting and there was an attempt to stage a drive by shooting, but unfortunate for the defendant the conversations at the Lucas County corrections facility are recorded and we were able to catch her in that lie... The person the child is supposed to entrust with their safety in this case completely failed her."



