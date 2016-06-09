Cell phone policies: How do local schools regulate, enforce them?

Cell phones are a part of our daily lives and our kids’. Although they can be a great way to get messages to our sons or daughters, they are something school districts have to regulate and enforce to make sure students are not using them to hurt others.

WTOL took a look at school districts in our area to see if these policies are being enforced.

Not long ago, there was a situation at Perrysburg Junior High that involved bullying with cell phone video.

What happened in March could happen at any district.

A graphic video was taken of a boy inside a bathroom at the junior high. It was then forwarded for other students to see.

The act was more than bullying; it was a crime.

Perrysburg PD got involved, and the students involved became suspects.

"We sent a letter to parents saying you need to have a conversation with your child; you need to check your students’ phone," said Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Situations like these are what districts try to avoid by having a cell phone policy. But sometimes policies can't prevent situations like this.

Superintendent Hosler says they had every policy in place, and it still happened there.

So policies are constantly reviewed and ever-changing, especially when something happens in a neighboring district.

"Technology happens so fast, and when something has gone wrong and a child has been harmed by technology, we do sit as an admin team and our teachers and talk about what happened and how we can prevent that from happening here on out," said Matt Geha, Assistant Superintendent for Springfield Local Schools.

Most districts have separate policies for elementary, junior high and high school buildings.

High school students have the most freedom and are allowed to carry their devices with them and use them in between classes, at lunch and in the classroom when teachers allow.

Junior high students can carry their phones with them, but most districts only allow them to be pulled out in the classroom if the teacher specifies.

Elementary students can bring phones to school, but they must be off and in their lockers all day.

And in Toledo, Springfield, Sylvania and Perrysburg, if policies aren't followed, there are consequences:

"Our expectation is that they would be used correctly and positively, and if it is not, it is taken from the student, locked in the office and only a parent can come pick that up," said Geha.



And parents do tend to voice their opinions when it comes to cell phones inside schools. Finding a middle ground with policies can be challenging for districts.

"We hear from parents who say, I think when students walk into school, you need to collect their phones,” said Hosler. “And then, we hear from parents that I want to text my child at lunch to make sure they know to get off the bus and get their little sister. Parents have a voice, and we want to respect that voice. But they are all over the place.”

These are all hurdles districts tackle on their own but constantly look to others districts to see what works for them.

"Cell phones and tablets are a way of life for students and everybody, so we have to look at ways to educate the parents and the teachers to use them positively and in the right way," added Geha.

