TPD: Man shot on Freeman in central Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a Thursday shooting in central Toledo.

Police tell WTOL 11 Antonio Watson was shot on the 1600 block of Freeman Street.

According to police, Watson said he was playing basketball in the street when a silver Dodge Avenger drove by. The car then came back a short time later and a passenger in the back of the car fired several rounds at Watson. The car then drove east towards Auburn.

Police say Watson's injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers also say the car had a rear spoiler and damage to the cowling at the front. The car may be stolen.

Anyone with information that could help police find the person(s) responsible is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

