3 charged with murder in death of 13-year-old Detroit boy

Gregory Walker, 45 (Source: Detroit Police Department) Gregory Walker, 45 (Source: Detroit Police Department)
Ernest Coleman (Source: Detroit Police Department) Ernest Coleman (Source: Detroit Police Department)

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Two men and a woman were charged Thursday in the abduction and killing of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found a week ago in a vacant lot in Detroit.

Gregory Walker, Lillian Roberts and Earnest Coleman all are charged with murder, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, torture and gun crime, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Walker is accused of choking Deontae Mitchell to death with help from Roberts and Coleman. Coleman had been charged with kidnapping last weekend.

A cousin told police that Deontae picked up some money dropped by a man outside of an eastside market May 31. Surveillance video shows Deontae being pursued by a man, who grabbed his arm and forced him into a car.

Deontae's body was found a week ago in a vacant lot in Detroit. A cause of death is being investigated.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the three had attorneys in this case.

Walker was arrested in Ohio, extradited to Detroit and pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating probation and other crimes stemming from a 2013 case.

