Woman makes false 911 call for quicker police response

A Toledo woman went to extreme lengths this week to get police to respond to a broken window.

Natasha Hamilton, 33, must now pay a fine after police say she made a false 911 call.

According to the police report, Hamilton told 911 operators that someone had been stabbed on Macomber Street. When officers and a rescue squad arrived, Hamilton told them there was no stabbing victim, but that her window had been broken out.

Hamilton was then arrested for making a false 911 call. A judge found her guilty Wednesday and she was ordered to pay a $99 fine.

