Susan G. Komen NW Ohio updates website just in time for Race for the Cure registration

As we get closer to this year's Race for the Cure, Susan G. Komen is changing its website. 

A new registration site has been launched for the events in Toledo and Findlay. 

For years, the old website was said to be confusing and mobile registration for the events challenging. The new sites feature mobile platforms, a clear registration process, improved social media and quick access to donations.  

"We decided it was time for a change so we went to the run sign-up platform, which is used by the Glass City Marathon and it's been going fantastic. The new site is really smooth, simple to use. We've had so many people call in to tell us that it's been a really, really wonderful experience," said Desmond Strooh, Komen's Marketing and Communications Manager. 

