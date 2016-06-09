OSU to sell beer stadium-wide

Buckeyes fans will soon be able to have a beer anywhere in the stadium during Ohio State football games.

The university says beer will be sold stadium-wide this football season. The sale of alcohol started last year for people with tickets in the suite and club levels of the stadium.

"One of the experiences we've found is when that's not something forced, when you do have the opportunity to moderately consume alcohol for a longer period of time, then you really are controlling yourself a little bit more," said Jack Miner, OSU Athletic Council.

The cash from sales will be spent on two new campus police officers.

