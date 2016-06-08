City announces development of new entertainment district in Ross - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City announces development of new entertainment district in Rossford

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

City officials announced a new entertainment district is headed to Rossford. The development will go across the street from the Hollywood Casino. 

“The project is basically entertainment, hotel, shopping restaurants,” said Ed Harmon. 

The project includes the red skyway (people mover), that will connect to the casino and the entertainment district. 

Project Red, for Rossford Entertainment District, is a project that has been in the making for years. 

The project includes the red skyway (people mover), that will connect to the casino and the entertainment district. 

“Our objective is to make Rossford a destination not only for the casino, but also for the fine dining and hotel accommodations,” said Harmon. 

The multi-million dollar project was announced during an event at the casino that included Rossford's mayor who is very excited about the project. 

“I'm just thrilled not only for my great city, but for the entire region. This really puts us on the map as a region. It is also the beginning of a renaissance for our great city,” said Mayor Neil Mackinnon. 

He says this privately funded development will help fill a void in an area that has needed more attractions.

Toledo mayor Paula Hicks- Hudson is also on board with the entertainment district. 

“It's going to bring more people to the area and that's going to be a better connection for what we're doing in Toledo with our Hensville and the things going down at the stadium as well as what will be happening here,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson. 

ODOT has already agreed to build the connector road through the area. 

Construction on the connector road will began in 2017, followed by construction of the entertainment district.

