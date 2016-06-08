Golf pro talks running business, helping others improve their sw - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Golf pro talks running business, helping others improve their swing

By Dan Cummins, Sports
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Local PGA professional Chuck Radabaugh says being a golf professional is a business.

If you look at the very best in local golf professionals, Don Kotnik was the standard. 

From his start at the Toledo Country club, he won the northern Ohio PGA professional of the year award back in 1994.

The only other PGA professional from the Toledo-area is Chuck Radabaugh from Stone Oak. He won the professional award last year.

"Golf pro is a title that oversimplifies what they do. Running the golf shop, it takes business and people skills," said Chuck Radabaugh, of Stone Oak Golf Pro. 

Radabaugh was an All-American player at the University of Toledo. 

When he realized a playing career was not going to happen, he worked his way up from the bag room to head professional in 2002.

And he's still there; Working 42 weeks each year an long hours, the thing he likes the most is helping others improve.

"You're right, it's a business. My family thinks I play golf all day. Unfortunately you get in this business because you love golf, and you end up stopping. But it's a great profession to be in," said Radabaugh.

He says teaching golf is a lot harder than playing golf. You have to evaluate someone's swing and then try to fix it.

"It's very tough teaching golf. Especially because you fail much of the time," said Radabaugh. "You play around, but not many people will tell you how many perfect shots they hit. You just try and make the bad shots better."

