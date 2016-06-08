ProMedica announces plan to buy acres of Marina District, sell to Metroparks for development

ProMedica, along with the Metroparks and the City of Toledo, has announced a plan to revitalize the Marina District.

ProMedica plans to purchase approximately 70 acres of the vacant Marina District land. Part of that land would then be sold to the Metroparks to develop a park.

"Our vision is to create an exciting and vibrant Downtown Toledo waterfront," said Dave Zenk with Metroparks Toledo. "We think we can accomplish that by opening a clean safe natural Metro park experience that creates a host of opportunity that connects people to the water front."

If the City of Toledo approves the plan by the end of June, public meetings will be held on ways to best utilize the rest of the property beyond the parkland.

ProMedica leaders are clear - they do not plan to build anything on the property.

"Everything you read about park land - it increases property value. It makes an area that much attractive. It's great for the river as well, so this is good for economics," said ProMedica President Randy Oostra.

Back in 2011, the east Toledo road was supposed to bring fame and fortune to the Glass City. The deal with Dashing Pacific went through with a promise to build a $200 million development. But that never happened.

Now, five years later, a new plan seems to be in sight.

"Combine that with what ProMedica is doing with the new headquarters on the other side of the river, it's just an exciting time to be on city council and city government and to see all these things coming about," said Councilman Rob Ludeman.



As for the park itself - no plans are set in stone but we're told folks will get their typical metro park experience.

