ProMedica announces plan to buy acres of Marina District, sell t - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica announces plan to buy acres of Marina District, sell to Metroparks for development

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: ProMedica) (Source: ProMedica)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

ProMedica, along with the Metroparks and the City of Toledo, has announced a plan to revitalize the Marina District. 

ProMedica plans to purchase approximately 70 acres of the vacant Marina District land. Part of that land would then be sold to the Metroparks to develop a park.

"Our vision is to create an exciting and vibrant Downtown Toledo waterfront," said Dave Zenk with Metroparks Toledo. "We think we can accomplish that by opening a clean safe natural Metro park experience that creates a host of opportunity that connects people to the water front."

If the City of Toledo approves the plan by the end of June, public meetings will be held on ways to best utilize the rest of the property beyond the parkland. 

ProMedica leaders are clear - they do not plan to build anything on the property.

"Everything you read about park land - it increases property value. It makes an area that much attractive. It's great for the river as well, so this is good for economics," said ProMedica President Randy Oostra.

Back in 2011, the east Toledo road was supposed to bring fame and fortune to the Glass City. The deal with Dashing Pacific went through with a promise to build a $200 million development. But that never happened. 

Now, five years later, a new plan seems to be in sight. 

"Combine that with what ProMedica is doing with the new headquarters on the other side of the river, it's just an exciting time to be on city council and city government and to see all these things coming about," said Councilman Rob Ludeman. 

As for the park itself - no plans are set in stone but we're told folks will get their typical  metro park experience. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:17:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly