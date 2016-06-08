Law enforcement crack down against dealers selling drugs to vict - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Law enforcement crack down against dealers selling drugs to victims of deadly overdoses

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Law enforcement everywhere is cracking down against dealers who sell drugs to people who overdose and die. 

The drug problem is an epidemic that needs to be stopped, and Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says it's not just the users that need to be held accountable, it's the dealers, too. He says he is making that his top priority. 

“I want to attack them on every single level. I want to take property and money away from drug dealers,” said Wood County Prosecutor, Paul Dobson. 

It's a problem that cannot be stopped by simply ignoring the fact that these drug users are getting the drugs from somewhere. And Dobson says all too often, dealers look at this as a business.

“The illegal drug industry is, first and foremost, an industry that is based on business. It's a business transaction, people aren't out there doing it because they want to help these poor drug addicts. They're out there so that they can make money off of other people's weaknesses, and that's exactly what they're doing,” said Dobson. 

And that, Dobson says, is exactly what he's looking for to prosecute. 

"I want to hurt them where it counts. It's a business transaction, and I want to destroy their business. I want to destroy their business from the drug end, and I want to destroy their business from the liberty end. I want to destroy their business from the profit end, and I'm going to do everything I can to continue to do that,” said Dobson.


Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:17:33 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly