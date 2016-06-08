Law enforcement crack down against dealers selling drugs to victims of deadly overdoses

Law enforcement everywhere is cracking down against dealers who sell drugs to people who overdose and die.

The drug problem is an epidemic that needs to be stopped, and Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says it's not just the users that need to be held accountable, it's the dealers, too. He says he is making that his top priority.

“I want to attack them on every single level. I want to take property and money away from drug dealers,” said Wood County Prosecutor, Paul Dobson.

It's a problem that cannot be stopped by simply ignoring the fact that these drug users are getting the drugs from somewhere. And Dobson says all too often, dealers look at this as a business.



“The illegal drug industry is, first and foremost, an industry that is based on business. It's a business transaction, people aren't out there doing it because they want to help these poor drug addicts. They're out there so that they can make money off of other people's weaknesses, and that's exactly what they're doing,” said Dobson.

And that, Dobson says, is exactly what he's looking for to prosecute.

"I want to hurt them where it counts. It's a business transaction, and I want to destroy their business. I want to destroy their business from the drug end, and I want to destroy their business from the liberty end. I want to destroy their business from the profit end, and I'm going to do everything I can to continue to do that,” said Dobson.



