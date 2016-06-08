Rossford Police dept. upgrade gun range thanks to grant from sta - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford Police dept. upgrade gun range thanks to grant from state

The Rossford Police Department will soon make improvements to their gun range, and it's all thanks to a grant they were approved from the state.

The grant will allow the department to make some major upgrades to the range, improving officer safety and tactical training.

More than $300,000 will go towards the improvements.

Currently, the walls are cement cinder blocks, which causes a concern with ricocheting bullets. But with the upgrades, rubber granules will be put down, which will trap the bullets and capture the lead.

Moving targets will also be out in place, which will help significantly with tactical training. It will enable officers to more scenario type situations. 

“I think it's important to have this type of training to prepare officers for those split second decision makings. Do I use my firearm or do I not, am I in jeopardy, or am I not. These are the things that officers have to answer, usually on the street. We want them to be able to answer them in training,” said Police chief Glenn Goss.

The cap for the grant was actually $100,000 per agency. But because other area departments like Northwood, Lake Township, Perrysburg Township, and Walbridge use the range, they signed off on the grant application as well, resulting in the department almost tripling the cap.

