Washington Local Schools name Dr. Susan Hayward as new Superintendent

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Washington Local Schools selects Dr. Susan Hayward as it's new Superintendent during a special meeting Wednesday. 

Dr. Hayward is taking over for former Superintendent Patrick Hickey, who was forced out after alleged inappropriate behavior

She's former Assistant Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools, and has 27 years of teaching and administrative experience.

"I have a really strong proven record in improving student achievement. I'm extremely well rounded, I'm creative, I'm innovative, and i really want to look at the strengths of this district, work together as a team, and really help this district grow beyond where it is currently," said Dr. Hayward.

Dr. Hayward will began her tenure in the district on July 11, her contract will start on August 1.

