Toledo Police Chief: Violence involving family feud needs to stop now

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

There's a lot of pressure on Toledo Police Chief George Kral to stop the violent family feud between the Hopings and the Blackmans, with several arsons, shootings and murders being investigated as part of the rage of revenge.

Chief Kral says this is a matter of public safety and he will not cap the overtime of the officers he is using until the violence stops.

"Nothing is going to be gained by this, no one is going to be brought back from the grave, unfortunately. All it will accomplish is put more people in jail, more people in the hospital and more people in the cemetery," said Kral.

So, if the families won't make peace, Chief Kral says his department will take action by being proactive to preventing more violence.

"I want the people in these neighborhoods to know we are going to be out in force and enforcing laws and stopping cars, and they may think this is a way of profiling or harassing, but it's my job to stop this crime and I am going to do it," said Kral.

The battle between the Hopings and Blackmans began back in March with the murder of Ronnie Hopings. Since then families have been violently retaliating back and forth.

"I am not insinuating that the Hopings and Blackmans are doing all this violence," said Kral.

He went on to say that it could be people living in the neighborhood, who have lived with the families for years, taking a stand. But either way, Chief Kral has had to pull officers off regular duty to monitor the neighborhoods, which has tapped into the overtime budget.

"I would never not authorize paying overtime for a public safety issue," said Kral.

Toledo police have spoken to both families separately, but now the Chief is hoping to act as a new mediator.

"I am willing to sit down with both families, bring the faith based leaders into the meeting, and come up with a creative way to stop the violence," said Kral.

