New special furry friend for UTMC patients

Patients at the University of Toledo Medical Center are now getting a special visitor.

Anna is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever that is bringing people comfort during their time of need.

The therapy dog has a team of 15 caregivers, handlers, and assistant handlers from Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Two of those handlers accompany her while she visits UTMC.

“Anna comes and she kind of breaks down walls that people might have up and provides love and comfort for them without asking deep questions.”

The Golden Retriever visits schools, nursing homes, fire stations, and other locations in northwest Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.