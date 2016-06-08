Teen in critical condition after accidental shooting

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the back.

Erie County deputies say Matthew Fluty and his 15-year-old friend were bird-shooting Tuesday, when a shotgun went off.

The Sheriff says the boys were checking the gun to see if it was loaded or not.

Fluty is still recovering at Mercy St. Vincent hospital.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.